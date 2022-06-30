Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Booking (BKNG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG):

6/29/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,820.00 to $2,100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/20/2022 – Booking was given a new $2,555.00 price target on by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets.

6/9/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Booking had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Booking had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $2,460.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00.

5/5/2022 – Booking had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00.

Booking stock opened at $1,810.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,246.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,760.00 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

