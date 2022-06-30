VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 7799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get VTEX alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $578.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. The business had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million. Research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $1,671,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $3,254,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,144,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.