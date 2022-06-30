Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGA opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61.

Get Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.