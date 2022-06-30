Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Insider Purchases A$13,560.00 in Stock

Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT – Get Rating) insider John Diddams acquired 30,000 shares of Volpara Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$13,560.00 ($9,416.67).
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.
Volpara Health Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
