Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Insider Purchases A$13,560.00 in Stock

Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT – Get Rating) insider John Diddams acquired 30,000 shares of Volpara Health Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.45 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$13,560.00 ($9,416.67).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Volpara Health Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volpara Health Technologies Limited provides breast imaging analytics software products in New Zealand. The company offers Volpara Analytics, a software that optimize breast cancer screening operations; Volpara Live, which provides instant patient-based image quality feedback; Volpara Lung, a patient management software that streamlines lung screening workflow; and Volpara Patient Hub, a customizable mammography reporting and patient communications software.

