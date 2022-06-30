Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 221,746 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 2.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 573,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 420,859 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth $4,215,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 375.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 282,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 223,180 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.44 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

