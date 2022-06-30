Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Trading Up 1.4%

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 145.40 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 145.40 ($1.78). Approximately 1,295,704 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,844,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.40 ($1.76).

The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,633.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 137.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47.

Vivo Energy Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast-casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

