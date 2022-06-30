Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Cut by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up 4.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock worth $31,676,373. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,554. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

