Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.18 Million

Velas (VLX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $98.26 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002869 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2,279% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,319,599,222 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.