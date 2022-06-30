Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.16-$4.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.01 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,866. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.68.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 50,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,222,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,378,000 after buying an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

