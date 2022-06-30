Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,155 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 3.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.68.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $199.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock worth $7,106,306. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

