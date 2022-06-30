Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after acquiring an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.86. 24,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,684. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.78.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.