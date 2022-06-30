Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $190.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

