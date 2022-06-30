Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 8,972,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,008,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (VCSH)
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.