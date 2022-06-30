Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Trading Up 0.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.15 and last traded at $76.14. Approximately 8,972,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,008,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 230.0% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

