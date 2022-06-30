Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.
BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
