Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 146.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,451. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.