Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Reduced by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 8.0% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $38,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

VNQ opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

