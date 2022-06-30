Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 6.7% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $29,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $174,340,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,533,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $322.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,546. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $350.43 and its 200 day moving average is $392.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.