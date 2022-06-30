Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.83 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

