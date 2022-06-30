Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Essex LLC

Essex LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 411,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.