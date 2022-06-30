Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,069.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 77,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 70,780 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,550,715. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.05.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

