Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Boosted by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,717,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,983,000 after purchasing an additional 655,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.05. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $54.43.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

