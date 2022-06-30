Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$38.92 and last traded at C$39.05. 96,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 114,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.