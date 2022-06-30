Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up to $63.17

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.17, but opened at $65.03. Value Line shares last traded at $64.78, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of -0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

