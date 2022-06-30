Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Raised by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 51,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.04. The stock had a trading volume of 114,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151,850. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.24. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

