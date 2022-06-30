Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $216.41

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $216.41 and last traded at $216.41, with a volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.00.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.32 and a 200 day moving average of $265.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.