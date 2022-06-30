v.systems Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (VSYS)

v.systems (VSYS) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and $2.41 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,531,482,215 coins and its circulating supply is 2,592,873,751 coins. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

