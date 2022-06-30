UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.74. Approximately 52,838 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,743,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TIGR shares. TheStreet raised UP Fintech from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UP Fintech from $5.40 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $779.56 million, a PE ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 12.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

