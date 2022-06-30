UnMarshal (MARSH) Hits 1-Day Volume of $204,221.00

UnMarshal (MARSH) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0711 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $504,847.46 and $204,221.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00190471 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.05 or 0.01713607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005234 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016031 BTC.

UnMarshal Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

