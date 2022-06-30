Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.60-10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.24-13.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.49 billion. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $5.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.48. 78,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $207,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

