Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.05-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Universal Health Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.40 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.23.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $107.24 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,598 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 551,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,706 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

