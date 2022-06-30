United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.09. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $26.09.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.
About United-Guardian (Get Rating)
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
