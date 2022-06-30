United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ UG opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.09. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

