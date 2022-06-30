United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock Price Up 2%

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) shares rose 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.84 and last traded at $33.84. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 84,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

UFCS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered United Fire Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $854.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.08.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.98%.

In other news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,054 shares in the company, valued at $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in United Fire Group by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

