UniMex Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $49.00 (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $327,913.78 and approximately $49.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniMex Network Coin Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,368,195 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

