Unifty Price Hits $8.02 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $8.02 or 0.00042516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $13.93 million and approximately $190,974.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded 30.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 43% against the dollar and now trades at $283.11 or 0.01500571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00102016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00016115 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

