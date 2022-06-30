Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $29,478,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Under Armour by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,462,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,004,000 after buying an additional 3,668,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.