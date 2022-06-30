Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 415.6% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
A number of brokerages recently commented on UMICY. Barclays boosted their target price on Umicore from €32.00 ($34.04) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umicore from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Umicore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $8.77 on Thursday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.
Umicore Company Profile (Get Rating)
Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Umicore (UMICY)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.