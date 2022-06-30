Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Down 72.6% in June

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the May 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,036,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UATG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
