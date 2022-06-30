Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Decreased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $10.85 on Thursday, hitting $380.79. 2,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,720. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.84. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

