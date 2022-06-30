UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Alison Hill Purchases 4,324 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) insider Alison Hill acquired 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £8,777.72 ($10,768.89).

On Friday, April 1st, Alison Hill acquired 3,559 shares of UIL stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.02) per share, with a total value of £8,755.14 ($10,741.19).

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 192.60 ($2.36) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. The firm has a market cap of £161.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 231.32. UIL Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 286.80 ($3.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

