UGAS (UGAS) Trading Down 1.6% This Week

UGAS (UGAS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, UGAS has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $225,422.38 and approximately $104,895.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

