UBS Group Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Neutral

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.
Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,874,000 after buying an additional 173,379 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 93,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
