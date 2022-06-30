U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI) Short Interest Down 73.7% in June

U.S. Energy Initiatives Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:USEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the May 31st total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,709,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS USEI opened at 0.00 on Thursday. U.S. Energy Initiatives has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.00.
U.S. Energy Initiatives Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy Initiatives (USEI)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.