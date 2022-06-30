Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $48.41 Average PT from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.41.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.20 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TWTR opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.35 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.
