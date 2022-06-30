TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Down 7.9%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.91. 114,975 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,366,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. China Renaissance upgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.23.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.07. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,015,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,322 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 51.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,574,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple during the first quarter worth about $11,561,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 579.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 543,822 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.