Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the May 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 910.0 days.

Shares of TSUSF stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $131.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.19.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

