Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) Cut to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Truworths International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

OTC:TRWKF opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75.

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. The company operates approximately 728 stores in South Africa; and 49 stores in the rest of Africa.

