Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,818,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,656,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 38.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.77. The company had a trading volume of 59,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,929. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

