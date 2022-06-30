Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Triton International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Triton International were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Triton International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Triton International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Triton International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $52.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. Triton International Limited has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $72.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

