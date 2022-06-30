Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of TRT stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.50. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

