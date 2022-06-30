TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $353,095.80 and $43,191.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.10 or 0.01801150 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00187431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00076676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015895 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 630,628,194 coins.

