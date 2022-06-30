Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after purchasing an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,567,000 after purchasing an additional 253,809 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,280,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.49. 8,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.63.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

